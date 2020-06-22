7125 Threadstone Overlook

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

Immaculate, beautiful 2-story brick-front home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, sunroom and walkout finished basement on a quite street near cul de sac. Generous living space and plenty of natural light, perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining. New fresh paint and carpet throughout, new built-in microwave, fenced and flat backyard. Conveniently located in family friendly community with club house, tennis court, swimming pool, big playground, neighborhood park with walking trail. Best North Fulton schools (Shakerag Elementary, Rivertrail Middle and Northview high)