Last updated May 31 2019 at 1:57 PM

7125 Threadstone Overlook

7125 Threadstone Overlook · No Longer Available
Location

7125 Threadstone Overlook, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Immaculate, beautiful 2-story brick-front home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, sunroom and walkout finished basement on a quite street near cul de sac. Generous living space and plenty of natural light, perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining. New fresh paint and carpet throughout, new built-in microwave, fenced and flat backyard. Conveniently located in family friendly community with club house, tennis court, swimming pool, big playground, neighborhood park with walking trail. Best North Fulton schools (Shakerag Elementary, Rivertrail Middle and Northview high)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7125 Threadstone Overlook have any available units?
7125 Threadstone Overlook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 7125 Threadstone Overlook have?
Some of 7125 Threadstone Overlook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7125 Threadstone Overlook currently offering any rent specials?
7125 Threadstone Overlook isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7125 Threadstone Overlook pet-friendly?
No, 7125 Threadstone Overlook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 7125 Threadstone Overlook offer parking?
Yes, 7125 Threadstone Overlook does offer parking.
Does 7125 Threadstone Overlook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7125 Threadstone Overlook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7125 Threadstone Overlook have a pool?
Yes, 7125 Threadstone Overlook has a pool.
Does 7125 Threadstone Overlook have accessible units?
No, 7125 Threadstone Overlook does not have accessible units.
Does 7125 Threadstone Overlook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7125 Threadstone Overlook has units with dishwashers.
Does 7125 Threadstone Overlook have units with air conditioning?
No, 7125 Threadstone Overlook does not have units with air conditioning.
