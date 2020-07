Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Move-in ready home in Johns Creek in a desirable swim-tennis community. Northview High River Trail Middle and Shakerag Elementary. A Guest bedroom and a full bath on the main level. Granite counter tops in kitchen, bathrooms are updated and newly installed carpet. Fenced Yard. All of these are conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and accessible major arteries. Professional Managed. No Pets.