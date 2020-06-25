All apartments in Johns Creek
6085 Kentons Lane
6085 Kentons Lane

6085 Kentons Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6085 Kentons Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Glenhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gated Community , End Unit Townhome with New Paints, New Carpet, Open Floor Plan, Hardwood Floors on Main Level, a Gorgeous Granite Counter Top Kitchen, Glass Door to the Deck with a Lot of Natural Bright Lights , View to Family Room , Build In Book Shelves , Tray Ceilings , Dinning Room With Beautiful Window View,Spacious Master Bedroom with jetted tub and walk in closet, 3 bedrooms upstairs , A Finished Full Basement Complete With an extra Bedroom and Full Bathroom; Top North Fulton Schools,Walk to Northview High, Restaurants, Banks, H-Mart. Must See !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6085 Kentons Lane have any available units?
6085 Kentons Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 6085 Kentons Lane have?
Some of 6085 Kentons Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6085 Kentons Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6085 Kentons Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6085 Kentons Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6085 Kentons Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 6085 Kentons Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6085 Kentons Lane offers parking.
Does 6085 Kentons Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6085 Kentons Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6085 Kentons Lane have a pool?
No, 6085 Kentons Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6085 Kentons Lane have accessible units?
No, 6085 Kentons Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6085 Kentons Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6085 Kentons Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6085 Kentons Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6085 Kentons Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
