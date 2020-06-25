6085 Kentons Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gated Community , End Unit Townhome with New Paints, New Carpet, Open Floor Plan, Hardwood Floors on Main Level, a Gorgeous Granite Counter Top Kitchen, Glass Door to the Deck with a Lot of Natural Bright Lights , View to Family Room , Build In Book Shelves , Tray Ceilings , Dinning Room With Beautiful Window View,Spacious Master Bedroom with jetted tub and walk in closet, 3 bedrooms upstairs , A Finished Full Basement Complete With an extra Bedroom and Full Bathroom; Top North Fulton Schools,Walk to Northview High, Restaurants, Banks, H-Mart. Must See !