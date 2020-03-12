All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

4981 Weathervane Drive

4981 Weathervane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4981 Weathervane Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 2br/1b basement(no kitchen no laundry) in Alpharetta,Vinyl floor on basement level. Good sized secondary room.It is in excellent School district. Walk to restaurants, shopping and library. Publix across the street from subdivision. Parks nearby Webb Bridge and Ocee,there is another room available and more $500 for it.Owner lives on upstair,so tenant need to proportion the water and electric(gas in winter) payment with owner according number of living in the house.the basement fits someone who doesn't need to cook only.One of the owner is a real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4981 Weathervane Drive have any available units?
4981 Weathervane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
Is 4981 Weathervane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4981 Weathervane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4981 Weathervane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4981 Weathervane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 4981 Weathervane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4981 Weathervane Drive offers parking.
Does 4981 Weathervane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4981 Weathervane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4981 Weathervane Drive have a pool?
No, 4981 Weathervane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4981 Weathervane Drive have accessible units?
No, 4981 Weathervane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4981 Weathervane Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4981 Weathervane Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4981 Weathervane Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4981 Weathervane Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
