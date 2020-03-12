4981 Weathervane Drive

Amenities

Lovely 2br/1b basement(no kitchen no laundry) in Alpharetta,Vinyl floor on basement level. Good sized secondary room.It is in excellent School district. Walk to restaurants, shopping and library. Publix across the street from subdivision. Parks nearby Webb Bridge and Ocee,there is another room available and more $500 for it.Owner lives on upstair,so tenant need to proportion the water and electric(gas in winter) payment with owner according number of living in the house.the basement fits someone who doesn't need to cook only.One of the owner is a real estate agent.