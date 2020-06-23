All apartments in Johns Creek
Johns Creek, GA
4935 Waterbury Cove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4935 Waterbury Cove

4935 Waterbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4935 Waterbury Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brick home on largest cul-de-sac lot in gated and quiet community. Open floor plan, 3 car garage, coffered ceiling w/recess lighting, central vacuum, tankless water heater, sunrm, fenced bkyd, & granite c'tops in all baths. Gourmet kit w/oversized marble island. Amazing owner suite w/bath, linen closet, and spacious walk-in closet. 4 secondary BRs, one w/priv bath and double closets, one secondary BR w/large walk-in closet, two other secondary BRs, and a secondary bath. Top rated schools. Walk to Webb Bridge Park, Publix & Restaurants. 10 Mins drive to 400 and Avalon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4935 Waterbury Cove have any available units?
4935 Waterbury Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 4935 Waterbury Cove have?
Some of 4935 Waterbury Cove's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4935 Waterbury Cove currently offering any rent specials?
4935 Waterbury Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4935 Waterbury Cove pet-friendly?
No, 4935 Waterbury Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 4935 Waterbury Cove offer parking?
Yes, 4935 Waterbury Cove does offer parking.
Does 4935 Waterbury Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4935 Waterbury Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4935 Waterbury Cove have a pool?
No, 4935 Waterbury Cove does not have a pool.
Does 4935 Waterbury Cove have accessible units?
No, 4935 Waterbury Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 4935 Waterbury Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4935 Waterbury Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 4935 Waterbury Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 4935 Waterbury Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
