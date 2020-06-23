4935 Waterbury Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Brick home on largest cul-de-sac lot in gated and quiet community. Open floor plan, 3 car garage, coffered ceiling w/recess lighting, central vacuum, tankless water heater, sunrm, fenced bkyd, & granite c'tops in all baths. Gourmet kit w/oversized marble island. Amazing owner suite w/bath, linen closet, and spacious walk-in closet. 4 secondary BRs, one w/priv bath and double closets, one secondary BR w/large walk-in closet, two other secondary BRs, and a secondary bath. Top rated schools. Walk to Webb Bridge Park, Publix & Restaurants. 10 Mins drive to 400 and Avalon.