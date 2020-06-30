4835 Haydens Walk Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

For more information, contact Nora O'Donnell at (404) 402-7838. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6546548 to view more pictures of this property. Wonderful open flr plan; kit views fireside fmly rm w/blt-ins; sep dining rm w/trey ceiling; formal liv rm; glam mstr w/fireplace; jetted tub, sep shower; title flr & dual vanities; 3 lrg bed rms & tiled guest bath. 2 story foyer w/marbel flrs; hdwd flrs in fmly & kit; very private fenced back yard w/low deck; swim/tennis; top schools; additional fee for lawn care $150 for 10 months - no fee for Jan or Feb; pets considered, deposit depends on type of pet; neutral throughout; sought after Johns Creek.