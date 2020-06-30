All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 4835 Haydens Walk Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
4835 Haydens Walk Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 8:49 PM

4835 Haydens Walk Drive

4835 Haydens Walk Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4835 Haydens Walk Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
For more information, contact Nora O'Donnell at (404) 402-7838. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6546548 to view more pictures of this property. Wonderful open flr plan; kit views fireside fmly rm w/blt-ins; sep dining rm w/trey ceiling; formal liv rm; glam mstr w/fireplace; jetted tub, sep shower; title flr & dual vanities; 3 lrg bed rms & tiled guest bath. 2 story foyer w/marbel flrs; hdwd flrs in fmly & kit; very private fenced back yard w/low deck; swim/tennis; top schools; additional fee for lawn care $150 for 10 months - no fee for Jan or Feb; pets considered, deposit depends on type of pet; neutral throughout; sought after Johns Creek.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4835 Haydens Walk Drive have any available units?
4835 Haydens Walk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 4835 Haydens Walk Drive have?
Some of 4835 Haydens Walk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4835 Haydens Walk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4835 Haydens Walk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4835 Haydens Walk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4835 Haydens Walk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4835 Haydens Walk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4835 Haydens Walk Drive offers parking.
Does 4835 Haydens Walk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4835 Haydens Walk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4835 Haydens Walk Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4835 Haydens Walk Drive has a pool.
Does 4835 Haydens Walk Drive have accessible units?
No, 4835 Haydens Walk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4835 Haydens Walk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4835 Haydens Walk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4835 Haydens Walk Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4835 Haydens Walk Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College