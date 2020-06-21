407 Hawkstone Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Welcome home! Come enjoy this Rivermont Village condo that has been completely renovated! All the kitchen appliances are brand new! New countertops, new flooring, new paint! This condo has it all! The unit has one bedroom on each floor which makes the perfect layout for a roommate arrangement. Each bedroom has it's own newly tiled bathroom with new countertops, and a spacious walk in closet. The unit comes with a stacked washer and dryer as well. The community offers a pool and gym as well. You have to see this to believe it! Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord pays trash, sewer, and water. Close to 400 and shopping and restaurants.

No Pets Allowed



