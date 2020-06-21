All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

407 Hawkstone Way

407 Hawkstone Way · (919) 801-7231
Location

407 Hawkstone Way, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Rivermont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1350 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Rivermont - Property Id: 69400

Welcome home! Come enjoy this Rivermont Village condo that has been completely renovated! All the kitchen appliances are brand new! New countertops, new flooring, new paint! This condo has it all! The unit has one bedroom on each floor which makes the perfect layout for a roommate arrangement. Each bedroom has it's own newly tiled bathroom with new countertops, and a spacious walk in closet. The unit comes with a stacked washer and dryer as well. The community offers a pool and gym as well. You have to see this to believe it! Pets considered on a case by case basis.
Landlord pays trash, sewer, and water. Close to 400 and shopping and restaurants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/69400
Property Id 69400

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5843669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Hawkstone Way have any available units?
407 Hawkstone Way has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 407 Hawkstone Way have?
Some of 407 Hawkstone Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Hawkstone Way currently offering any rent specials?
407 Hawkstone Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Hawkstone Way pet-friendly?
No, 407 Hawkstone Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 407 Hawkstone Way offer parking?
No, 407 Hawkstone Way does not offer parking.
Does 407 Hawkstone Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 Hawkstone Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Hawkstone Way have a pool?
Yes, 407 Hawkstone Way has a pool.
Does 407 Hawkstone Way have accessible units?
No, 407 Hawkstone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Hawkstone Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 Hawkstone Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 407 Hawkstone Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 Hawkstone Way does not have units with air conditioning.
