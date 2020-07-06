All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 3690 Aubusson Tr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
3690 Aubusson Tr
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

3690 Aubusson Tr

3690 Aubusson Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3690 Aubusson Trace, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful and spacious house in Johns Creek! - In the heart of Johns Creek. Three and half sides brick, 4 beds and 3.5 baths. Hardwood in all main floor. Double staircases. Granite Countertops in the kitchen.Fully finished basement with exterior/ interior entry. Fenced backyard. Great award winning schools! Beautiful house, you can't miss this one! Pets are negotiable. Some Fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE5388409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3690 Aubusson Tr have any available units?
3690 Aubusson Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 3690 Aubusson Tr have?
Some of 3690 Aubusson Tr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3690 Aubusson Tr currently offering any rent specials?
3690 Aubusson Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3690 Aubusson Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3690 Aubusson Tr is pet friendly.
Does 3690 Aubusson Tr offer parking?
No, 3690 Aubusson Tr does not offer parking.
Does 3690 Aubusson Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3690 Aubusson Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3690 Aubusson Tr have a pool?
Yes, 3690 Aubusson Tr has a pool.
Does 3690 Aubusson Tr have accessible units?
No, 3690 Aubusson Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 3690 Aubusson Tr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3690 Aubusson Tr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3690 Aubusson Tr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3690 Aubusson Tr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College