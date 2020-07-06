3690 Aubusson Tr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful and spacious house in Johns Creek! - In the heart of Johns Creek. Three and half sides brick, 4 beds and 3.5 baths. Hardwood in all main floor. Double staircases. Granite Countertops in the kitchen.Fully finished basement with exterior/ interior entry. Fenced backyard. Great award winning schools! Beautiful house, you can't miss this one! Pets are negotiable. Some Fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE5388409)