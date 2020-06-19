All apartments in Johns Creek
Johns Creek, GA
330 Driver Circle Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

330 Driver Circle Ct

330 Driver Circle Court · (678) 783-4800
Location

330 Driver Circle Court, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Rivermont

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 5.5 baths, $2995 · Avail. now

$2,995

6 Bed · 5.5 Bath · 5631 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
sauna
tennis court
LEASE TO OWN - this stunning European style home with Master on Main and marble throughout. The grand foyer takes you past the grand staircase into the 2-story living room with a gas fireplace and built in shelves. Over $100K in upgrades including the fully updated kitchen, staircase, hardwood floors, 2 level finished basement with steam room, Turkish sauna and plenty of entertainment space. The upper floor contains three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Top rated North Fulton schools including Centennial High School. Quiet community features a clubhouse with swim/tennis.
Just minutes away from The Forum, golf range, Chattahoochee Parks .

---- FOR DESERVING BUYERS WITH A GOOD DOWN PAYMENT----

(RLNE5700776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Driver Circle Ct have any available units?
330 Driver Circle Ct has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 330 Driver Circle Ct have?
Some of 330 Driver Circle Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Driver Circle Ct currently offering any rent specials?
330 Driver Circle Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Driver Circle Ct pet-friendly?
No, 330 Driver Circle Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 330 Driver Circle Ct offer parking?
Yes, 330 Driver Circle Ct does offer parking.
Does 330 Driver Circle Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 Driver Circle Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Driver Circle Ct have a pool?
Yes, 330 Driver Circle Ct has a pool.
Does 330 Driver Circle Ct have accessible units?
No, 330 Driver Circle Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Driver Circle Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Driver Circle Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Driver Circle Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 330 Driver Circle Ct has units with air conditioning.
