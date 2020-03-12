All apartments in Johns Creek
313 Hawkstone Way
313 Hawkstone Way

313 Hawkstone Way · No Longer Available
Location

313 Hawkstone Way, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Rivermont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Upgraded unit on main level. Granite Countertops, stone backsplash, upgraded bathrooms. All hardwoods and tile. Newer dishwasher, washer and dryer. This unit is rear facing, not the parking lot! Rear deck and windows are evaluated (no ground access) and overlook Rivermont Golf Course. Amenities include swimming pool, exercise room, tennis courts, gated access to 27 acre park on the Chattahoochee River. Only two steps up from closest parking spot to units walkway. HOA POLICY, NO PETS in leased units.NO SMOKING inside unit. Landlord requires minimum credit score 675 and verifiable income 3.5x rent/month for consideration.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Hawkstone Way have any available units?
313 Hawkstone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 313 Hawkstone Way have?
Some of 313 Hawkstone Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Hawkstone Way currently offering any rent specials?
313 Hawkstone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Hawkstone Way pet-friendly?
No, 313 Hawkstone Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 313 Hawkstone Way offer parking?
Yes, 313 Hawkstone Way offers parking.
Does 313 Hawkstone Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 Hawkstone Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Hawkstone Way have a pool?
Yes, 313 Hawkstone Way has a pool.
Does 313 Hawkstone Way have accessible units?
No, 313 Hawkstone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Hawkstone Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Hawkstone Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Hawkstone Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Hawkstone Way does not have units with air conditioning.
