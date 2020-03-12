313 Hawkstone Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

Upgraded unit on main level. Granite Countertops, stone backsplash, upgraded bathrooms. All hardwoods and tile. Newer dishwasher, washer and dryer. This unit is rear facing, not the parking lot! Rear deck and windows are evaluated (no ground access) and overlook Rivermont Golf Course. Amenities include swimming pool, exercise room, tennis courts, gated access to 27 acre park on the Chattahoochee River. Only two steps up from closest parking spot to units walkway. HOA POLICY, NO PETS in leased units.NO SMOKING inside unit. Landlord requires minimum credit score 675 and verifiable income 3.5x rent/month for consideration.