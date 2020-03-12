All apartments in Johns Creek
310 Marshy Pointe
Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:44 AM

310 Marshy Pointe

310 Marshy Pointe · No Longer Available
Location

310 Marshy Pointe, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
guest suite
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
media room
Fresh New Look! Custom Brick Home in Gated Winfield on the River! Fireside Gentleman's Library,Banquet Dining Room,Grand Room with Coffered Ceiling,Chef's Kitchen with Keeping Room,Oversized Island,Top of the Line Appliances.Main Level Master,Luxurious Master Bath with Steam Shower.Second Floor Features 3 Large Secondary Bedrooms and a Custom Office with Heart of Pine Library Shelves.Terrace Level with Full Bar,Wine,Recreation,and Media Rooms,Workshop and Guest Suite with Private Bath.Brick Patio w/ Gas Grill HookUp,Screened Porch & Professionally Landscaped Backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Marshy Pointe have any available units?
310 Marshy Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 310 Marshy Pointe have?
Some of 310 Marshy Pointe's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Marshy Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
310 Marshy Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Marshy Pointe pet-friendly?
No, 310 Marshy Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 310 Marshy Pointe offer parking?
Yes, 310 Marshy Pointe offers parking.
Does 310 Marshy Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Marshy Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Marshy Pointe have a pool?
No, 310 Marshy Pointe does not have a pool.
Does 310 Marshy Pointe have accessible units?
No, 310 Marshy Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Marshy Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Marshy Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Marshy Pointe have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Marshy Pointe does not have units with air conditioning.
