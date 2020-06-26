All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

3077 Haynes Trail

3077 Haynes Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3077 Haynes Trail, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Lease behind the gates! Amazing executive lease opportunity, ideally situated in the heart of Johns Creek, this home is ready for a luxury lifestyle. Each bedroom is huge with lots of storage. ; master on main, 3 upstairs bedrooms plus a family room/loft area. Kitchen has granite counters, well-appointed with stainless appliances. The pictures tell the story. Very close to Avalon, Alpharetta, Roswell Country Club, Newtown park and excellent shopping/dining. Gated Community, Lawn maintenance by HOA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3077 Haynes Trail have any available units?
3077 Haynes Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 3077 Haynes Trail have?
Some of 3077 Haynes Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3077 Haynes Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3077 Haynes Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3077 Haynes Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3077 Haynes Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 3077 Haynes Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3077 Haynes Trail offers parking.
Does 3077 Haynes Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3077 Haynes Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3077 Haynes Trail have a pool?
No, 3077 Haynes Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3077 Haynes Trail have accessible units?
No, 3077 Haynes Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3077 Haynes Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3077 Haynes Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 3077 Haynes Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3077 Haynes Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
