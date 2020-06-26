3077 Haynes Trail

Amenities
Lease behind the gates! Amazing executive lease opportunity, ideally situated in the heart of Johns Creek, this home is ready for a luxury lifestyle. Each bedroom is huge with lots of storage. ; master on main, 3 upstairs bedrooms plus a family room/loft area. Kitchen has granite counters, well-appointed with stainless appliances. The pictures tell the story. Very close to Avalon, Alpharetta, Roswell Country Club, Newtown park and excellent shopping/dining. Gated Community, Lawn maintenance by HOA!