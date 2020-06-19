305 Wyehwood Court.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool playground tennis court carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool tennis court

Beautiful house in Alpharetta - House is available now! Immaculate 4BR/2.5BA home with bonus room in the Enclave side of Breckenridge - a family friendly community with swim, tennis and playground. Great outdoor living space on private fenced lot with terraced backyard and on cul-de-sac street. This well maintained home had a recent full kitchen remodel with new SS Samsung appliances, installed Coretec wide plank flooring and Mohawk SmartStrand carpet. Both HVACs and water heater are under 5 years old. Convenient access to 400/Windward/Northpoint/Johns Creek. Minutes walk to Newtown park and shops. Top notch schools (Barnwell Elementary/Autrey Mill Middle/Johns Creek High). Weekly lawn service, quarterly pest control and HOA Swim/Tennis are included in rent. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=uSVTMC9Aupg&brand=0&dh=0&fp=0, click here to see a 3D pictures.



(RLNE5745532)