All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like
305 Wyehwood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
305 Wyehwood Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

305 Wyehwood Court

305 Wyehwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

305 Wyehwood Court, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful house in Alpharetta - House is available now! Immaculate 4BR/2.5BA home with bonus room in the Enclave side of Breckenridge - a family friendly community with swim, tennis and playground. Great outdoor living space on private fenced lot with terraced backyard and on cul-de-sac street. This well maintained home had a recent full kitchen remodel with new SS Samsung appliances, installed Coretec wide plank flooring and Mohawk SmartStrand carpet. Both HVACs and water heater are under 5 years old. Convenient access to 400/Windward/Northpoint/Johns Creek. Minutes walk to Newtown park and shops. Top notch schools (Barnwell Elementary/Autrey Mill Middle/Johns Creek High). Weekly lawn service, quarterly pest control and HOA Swim/Tennis are included in rent. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=uSVTMC9Aupg&brand=0&dh=0&fp=0, click here to see a 3D pictures.

(RLNE5745532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 305 Wyehwood Court have any available units?
305 Wyehwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 305 Wyehwood Court have?
Some of 305 Wyehwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Wyehwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
305 Wyehwood Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Wyehwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Wyehwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 305 Wyehwood Court offer parking?
No, 305 Wyehwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 305 Wyehwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Wyehwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Wyehwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 305 Wyehwood Court has a pool.
Does 305 Wyehwood Court have accessible units?
No, 305 Wyehwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Wyehwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Wyehwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Wyehwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Wyehwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 BedroomsJohns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with ParkingJohns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityUniversity of GeorgiaLife UniversityMorehouse College