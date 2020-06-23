All apartments in Johns Creek
Johns Creek, GA
3010 Lakeside Court
3010 Lakeside Court

Location

3010 Lakeside Court, Johns Creek, GA 30005
Cambridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous home in the city of Johns creek. Only house in the cul-de-sac,with immense Privacy. 2 Story Family room/Foyer. Kitchen has a huge island with updated white appliances and white cabinets, Newly put Hardwood floors,New Carpet in the bedrooms,New Granite counters, New Master bath Tiles are some perks in this house.Huge secondary bedrooms. Separate living and dining rooms.Bed room and full bath on main. Great view of the lake in front with fountain. Complete privacy. You will have to look at it to believe it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 Lakeside Court have any available units?
3010 Lakeside Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 3010 Lakeside Court have?
Some of 3010 Lakeside Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 Lakeside Court currently offering any rent specials?
3010 Lakeside Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 Lakeside Court pet-friendly?
No, 3010 Lakeside Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 3010 Lakeside Court offer parking?
Yes, 3010 Lakeside Court does offer parking.
Does 3010 Lakeside Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3010 Lakeside Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 Lakeside Court have a pool?
No, 3010 Lakeside Court does not have a pool.
Does 3010 Lakeside Court have accessible units?
No, 3010 Lakeside Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 Lakeside Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3010 Lakeside Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3010 Lakeside Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3010 Lakeside Court does not have units with air conditioning.
