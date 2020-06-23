3010 Lakeside Court

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous home in the city of Johns creek. Only house in the cul-de-sac,with immense Privacy. 2 Story Family room/Foyer. Kitchen has a huge island with updated white appliances and white cabinets, Newly put Hardwood floors,New Carpet in the bedrooms,New Granite counters, New Master bath Tiles are some perks in this house.Huge secondary bedrooms. Separate living and dining rooms.Bed room and full bath on main. Great view of the lake in front with fountain. Complete privacy. You will have to look at it to believe it!