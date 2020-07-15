All apartments in Johns Creek
300 High Bridge Chase

300 High Bridge Chase · No Longer Available
Location

300 High Bridge Chase, Johns Creek, GA 30022
The Country Club of The South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
tennis court
FULLY RENOVATED Country Club of the South estate with stunning designer upgrades on three levels. MUST SEE to appreciate the quality of all custom cabinetry and finishes throughout. Dramatic entry, Dining room is banquet sized. Main level office or bedroom flex room includes a full bath. Chef kitchen features custom cabinetry, quartz and walnut counter-tops, Stainless Steel 48 range and dishwasher. Great room with cathedral ceiling, brick fireplace, and wet bar. Upper level owners suite with hardwood floors, spa bath includes a freestanding tub walk-in shower with designer tile. Amazing master bedroom closet with mirrored cabinetry and custom built-ins. Additional three bedrooms on upper level each with their own baths and walk-in closets. Terrace level with Billiards room, Wet bar with walnut counter-tops, and a separate Family room - all with Travertine tile throughout plus a bedroom and full bath. Nice level wooded lot only .3 mile from the new community recreation center, pool, basketball court, play ground, tot lot, park, and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 High Bridge Chase have any available units?
300 High Bridge Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 300 High Bridge Chase have?
Some of 300 High Bridge Chase's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 High Bridge Chase currently offering any rent specials?
300 High Bridge Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 High Bridge Chase pet-friendly?
No, 300 High Bridge Chase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 300 High Bridge Chase offer parking?
Yes, 300 High Bridge Chase offers parking.
Does 300 High Bridge Chase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 High Bridge Chase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 High Bridge Chase have a pool?
Yes, 300 High Bridge Chase has a pool.
Does 300 High Bridge Chase have accessible units?
No, 300 High Bridge Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 300 High Bridge Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 High Bridge Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 High Bridge Chase have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 High Bridge Chase does not have units with air conditioning.
