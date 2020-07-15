300 High Bridge Chase

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool pool table garage hot tub tennis court

FULLY RENOVATED Country Club of the South estate with stunning designer upgrades on three levels. MUST SEE to appreciate the quality of all custom cabinetry and finishes throughout. Dramatic entry, Dining room is banquet sized. Main level office or bedroom flex room includes a full bath. Chef kitchen features custom cabinetry, quartz and walnut counter-tops, Stainless Steel 48 range and dishwasher. Great room with cathedral ceiling, brick fireplace, and wet bar. Upper level owners suite with hardwood floors, spa bath includes a freestanding tub walk-in shower with designer tile. Amazing master bedroom closet with mirrored cabinetry and custom built-ins. Additional three bedrooms on upper level each with their own baths and walk-in closets. Terrace level with Billiards room, Wet bar with walnut counter-tops, and a separate Family room - all with Travertine tile throughout plus a bedroom and full bath. Nice level wooded lot only .3 mile from the new community recreation center, pool, basketball court, play ground, tot lot, park, and tennis courts.