Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly renovated recently painted amazing 3 BR, 2 Baths condo. Granite counters in the kitchen and the bathrooms. End unit, surrounded by nature with abundant natural lights. Unit features amazing new trendy flooring and stylish light fixtures throughout the house. High ceiling in living room and white cabinets in the kitchen. Access to 27-Acre Rivermont Park. Walk to Chattahoochee River, Trails/Picnic. Optional Golf membership. WATER, SEWER & GARBAGE ARE INCLUDED IN THE HOA DUES.