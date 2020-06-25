2012 Falcon glen Court

Amenities

Full renovated 4 BR/3.5 Bath, new hardwood floor, granite, new appliances, new vanities, light fixtures, new carpet. Spectacular location - convenient access to 400, Entertainment, Dining& Shopping. Home Features a Cozy Living Rm with fireplace. Dining Rm off Living Room with access to Deck. Main floor boasts a second Family Rm/Media Rm/Game Rm. Den/Office & Powder Rm also on main floor. Three Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths Upstairs. Master Bedroom w/ walk in closet. Laundry Upstairs. Terrace Level has an additional Bedroom & Full Bath, along with Paneled Office/Game Rm.