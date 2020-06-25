All apartments in Johns Creek
2012 Falcon glen Court
Last updated November 25 2019 at 5:26 AM

2012 Falcon glen Court

2012 Falcon Glen Court · No Longer Available
Location

2012 Falcon Glen Court, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Full renovated 4 BR/3.5 Bath, new hardwood floor, granite, new appliances, new vanities, light fixtures, new carpet. Spectacular location - convenient access to 400, Entertainment, Dining& Shopping. Home Features a Cozy Living Rm with fireplace. Dining Rm off Living Room with access to Deck. Main floor boasts a second Family Rm/Media Rm/Game Rm. Den/Office & Powder Rm also on main floor. Three Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths Upstairs. Master Bedroom w/ walk in closet. Laundry Upstairs. Terrace Level has an additional Bedroom & Full Bath, along with Paneled Office/Game Rm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 Falcon glen Court have any available units?
2012 Falcon glen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 2012 Falcon glen Court have?
Some of 2012 Falcon glen Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 Falcon glen Court currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Falcon glen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Falcon glen Court pet-friendly?
No, 2012 Falcon glen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 2012 Falcon glen Court offer parking?
No, 2012 Falcon glen Court does not offer parking.
Does 2012 Falcon glen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 Falcon glen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Falcon glen Court have a pool?
No, 2012 Falcon glen Court does not have a pool.
Does 2012 Falcon glen Court have accessible units?
No, 2012 Falcon glen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Falcon glen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 Falcon glen Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2012 Falcon glen Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2012 Falcon glen Court does not have units with air conditioning.
