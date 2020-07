Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

For more information, contact Grace Yoon at (404) 514-1000. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6507727 to view more pictures of this property. BEAUTIFUL RANCH HOUSE. CLEAN AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS. OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. GATED COMMUNITY. LOCATED NEXT TO THE H-MART IN JOHNS CREEK. EXCELLENT SCHOOL DISTRICT!! HOME AS IS. WATER INCLUDED IN RENT.