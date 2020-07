Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool media room tennis court

Updated home with three finished levels located in cul-de-sac location near neighborhood's swim and tennis. Beautiful new granite countertops and tiled backsplash, new oven and microwave. Spacious master suite with sitting area. Finished basement has a wetbar, space for media room and home office. Neighborhood is conveniently located to Johns Creek, Windward and Halcyon, Alpharetta and Avalon. Move-in ready. Fenced backyard.