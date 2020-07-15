11325 Bramshill Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WOW! Unbelievable! $1750 Beautiful and Gorgeous Huge 3 bed 2,5 bath House with 2 car Garage. House is in the cul de sac. Excellent condition. Beautiful Italian Stone Tile Travertine on Entire First Floor. Gorgeous Hardwood Floor on Entire Second Floor. Perfect Huge Family room with Fire place. Dining Room. Beautiful Kitchen with nice Counter top. Perfect Appliances. Laundry Room. Lots of closets. Walk in Closets. Blinds on All Windows. Separate Fenced Back yard. Prime Alpharetta location, close to shopping centers, restaurants and highway 400. Best and Most Desirable Schools in Georgia. Very nice Family oriented neighborhood.

Refundable Deposit $1750 Absolutely No History of Evictions

11325 Bramshill Dr, Alpharetta, GA 30005



