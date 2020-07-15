All apartments in Johns Creek
11325 Bramshill Drive
11325 Bramshill Drive

11325 Bramshill Drive
Location

11325 Bramshill Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WOW! Unbelievable! $1750 Beautiful and Gorgeous Huge 3 bed 2,5 bath House with 2 car Garage. House is in the cul de sac. Excellent condition. Beautiful Italian Stone Tile Travertine on Entire First Floor. Gorgeous Hardwood Floor on Entire Second Floor. Perfect Huge Family room with Fire place. Dining Room. Beautiful Kitchen with nice Counter top. Perfect Appliances. Laundry Room. Lots of closets. Walk in Closets. Blinds on All Windows. Separate Fenced Back yard. Prime Alpharetta location, close to shopping centers, restaurants and highway 400. Best and Most Desirable Schools in Georgia. Very nice Family oriented neighborhood.
Refundable Deposit $1750 Absolutely No History of Evictions
11325 Bramshill Dr, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11325 Bramshill Drive have any available units?
11325 Bramshill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 11325 Bramshill Drive have?
Some of 11325 Bramshill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11325 Bramshill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11325 Bramshill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11325 Bramshill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11325 Bramshill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11325 Bramshill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11325 Bramshill Drive offers parking.
Does 11325 Bramshill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11325 Bramshill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11325 Bramshill Drive have a pool?
No, 11325 Bramshill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11325 Bramshill Drive have accessible units?
No, 11325 Bramshill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11325 Bramshill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11325 Bramshill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11325 Bramshill Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11325 Bramshill Drive has units with air conditioning.
