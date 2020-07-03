11270 Shelton Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking guest suite

Welcome HOME!! Four sided brick with an oversized bay window bringing lots of natural light into the 2 story grand foyer. Formal dining room with coffered ceiling. The chef's kitchen includes an expanded granite countertop island, stainless built in double ovens and cooktop. All hardwood throughout main level. Guest suite on main w/full bath. Gracious owners suite features trey ceiling, his/hers closets, dual vanity, and separate shower and tub. Spacious secondary bedrooms and incredible secondary bath perfect for kids to share.