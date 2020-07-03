All apartments in Johns Creek
11270 Shelton Place
11270 Shelton Place

11270 Shelton Place · No Longer Available
Location

11270 Shelton Place, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
Welcome HOME!! Four sided brick with an oversized bay window bringing lots of natural light into the 2 story grand foyer. Formal dining room with coffered ceiling. The chef's kitchen includes an expanded granite countertop island, stainless built in double ovens and cooktop. All hardwood throughout main level. Guest suite on main w/full bath. Gracious owners suite features trey ceiling, his/hers closets, dual vanity, and separate shower and tub. Spacious secondary bedrooms and incredible secondary bath perfect for kids to share.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11270 Shelton Place have any available units?
11270 Shelton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 11270 Shelton Place have?
Some of 11270 Shelton Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11270 Shelton Place currently offering any rent specials?
11270 Shelton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11270 Shelton Place pet-friendly?
No, 11270 Shelton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 11270 Shelton Place offer parking?
Yes, 11270 Shelton Place offers parking.
Does 11270 Shelton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11270 Shelton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11270 Shelton Place have a pool?
No, 11270 Shelton Place does not have a pool.
Does 11270 Shelton Place have accessible units?
No, 11270 Shelton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11270 Shelton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11270 Shelton Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 11270 Shelton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11270 Shelton Place does not have units with air conditioning.

