11250 Hambleton Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

***Multi Family Corporate Rental Available*** Beautiful home located in Johns Creek available for Professional Business personnel. Home features 2 story foyer with hardwood floors on the main level, formal living and dining, updated kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar. Home features neutral colors...finished basement with full kitchen and 2 additional bedrooms...wooded corner lot at McGinnis Ferry and Hambleton Way. Home is located within short distance to numerous neighborhood restaurants. The community offers a variety of attractions such as St. Marlo Country Club and Suwanee Town Center Park. Additionally, the neighborhood features convenient parks and walking trails for those beautiful Georgia spring and summer days. Lastly, the area offers the convenience of every day living. Basement apartment can be rented separately at $1,150/Month.