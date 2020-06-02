All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:10 PM

11250 Hambleton Way

11250 Hambleton Way · (857) 891-4545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11250 Hambleton Way, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 2364 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
***Multi Family Corporate Rental Available*** Beautiful home located in Johns Creek available for Professional Business personnel. Home features 2 story foyer with hardwood floors on the main level, formal living and dining, updated kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar. Home features neutral colors...finished basement with full kitchen and 2 additional bedrooms...wooded corner lot at McGinnis Ferry and Hambleton Way. Home is located within short distance to numerous neighborhood restaurants. The community offers a variety of attractions such as St. Marlo Country Club and Suwanee Town Center Park. Additionally, the neighborhood features convenient parks and walking trails for those beautiful Georgia spring and summer days. Lastly, the area offers the convenience of every day living. Basement apartment can be rented separately at $1,150/Month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11250 Hambleton Way have any available units?
11250 Hambleton Way has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11250 Hambleton Way have?
Some of 11250 Hambleton Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11250 Hambleton Way currently offering any rent specials?
11250 Hambleton Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11250 Hambleton Way pet-friendly?
No, 11250 Hambleton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 11250 Hambleton Way offer parking?
Yes, 11250 Hambleton Way does offer parking.
Does 11250 Hambleton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11250 Hambleton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11250 Hambleton Way have a pool?
Yes, 11250 Hambleton Way has a pool.
Does 11250 Hambleton Way have accessible units?
No, 11250 Hambleton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11250 Hambleton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11250 Hambleton Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 11250 Hambleton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11250 Hambleton Way does not have units with air conditioning.
