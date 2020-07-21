11240 Brunson Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Enter your home through a Foyer, up a few steps to the dining room. Past the dining room is the open kitchen with SS appliances & granite countertops. Opposite the kitchen is the guest bath. Past the kitchen is the family room with a double fireplace viewed from the kitchen and the family room. French doors lead to a large deck

The upper level has 3 BR's, 2 full BA's & laundry room. The Master BR is oversized & features a trey ceiling. The Master bath features a double vanity & separate shower & tub.



The lower level features a large BR, walk-in closet & full bath