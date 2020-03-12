All apartments in Johns Creek
11125 Sea Lilly Dr
11125 Sea Lilly Dr

11125 Sea Lilly Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11125 Sea Lilly Dr, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out the 3D TOUR! This beautiful home has just been renovated with brand new flooring, new paint, new granite counter-tops and new fixtures. The kitchen is sleek with tons of storage space. On cold nights, cozy up to the stunning marble fireplace in the living room. The master bedroom features a trey ceiling, large closet, lovely en suite bath with double vanity, stained glass shower and garden tub. Additional rooms include: formal living room and multiple downstairs bonus rooms. The large backyard is perfect for pets. Gorgeous landscaping. Secondary bedrooms are very spacious. The spacious deck is perfect for entertaining visitors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11125 Sea Lilly Dr have any available units?
11125 Sea Lilly Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 11125 Sea Lilly Dr have?
Some of 11125 Sea Lilly Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11125 Sea Lilly Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11125 Sea Lilly Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11125 Sea Lilly Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11125 Sea Lilly Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11125 Sea Lilly Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11125 Sea Lilly Dr offers parking.
Does 11125 Sea Lilly Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11125 Sea Lilly Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11125 Sea Lilly Dr have a pool?
No, 11125 Sea Lilly Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11125 Sea Lilly Dr have accessible units?
No, 11125 Sea Lilly Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11125 Sea Lilly Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11125 Sea Lilly Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11125 Sea Lilly Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11125 Sea Lilly Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
