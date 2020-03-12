11125 Sea Lilly Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Check out the 3D TOUR! This beautiful home has just been renovated with brand new flooring, new paint, new granite counter-tops and new fixtures. The kitchen is sleek with tons of storage space. On cold nights, cozy up to the stunning marble fireplace in the living room. The master bedroom features a trey ceiling, large closet, lovely en suite bath with double vanity, stained glass shower and garden tub. Additional rooms include: formal living room and multiple downstairs bonus rooms. The large backyard is perfect for pets. Gorgeous landscaping. Secondary bedrooms are very spacious. The spacious deck is perfect for entertaining visitors!