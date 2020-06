Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Super convenient location! Minutes from shops, grocery store H-Mart and Northview High School. Bright and open floor plan. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Two nice sized bedrooms upstairs with full en-suite bath and walk-in closet. One bedroom with full bath in daylight terrace level is great for teen or in-laws. Nice sized and private backyard is hard to find in the subdivision. Wonderful gated swim/tennis community. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Owner pays HOA fee which includes water, trash pickup and landscaping.