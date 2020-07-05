All apartments in Johns Creek
10705 Mortons Crossing
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

10705 Mortons Crossing

10705 Mortons Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

10705 Mortons Crossing, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/365597d09b ---- Spacious, recently renovated 3BR/2BA Johns Creek home which feeds into top performing schools. New paint and carpet in home. New tile in both bathrooms. Large refinished deck overlooking private fenced back yard. Split level with both family room and living room. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, separate dining room. Immediate move in available. $295 Admin Fee due at move in. Each adult must apply - $50 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10705 Mortons Crossing have any available units?
10705 Mortons Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 10705 Mortons Crossing have?
Some of 10705 Mortons Crossing's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10705 Mortons Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
10705 Mortons Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10705 Mortons Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 10705 Mortons Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 10705 Mortons Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 10705 Mortons Crossing offers parking.
Does 10705 Mortons Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10705 Mortons Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10705 Mortons Crossing have a pool?
No, 10705 Mortons Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 10705 Mortons Crossing have accessible units?
No, 10705 Mortons Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 10705 Mortons Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 10705 Mortons Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10705 Mortons Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10705 Mortons Crossing has units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
