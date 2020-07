Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great location and schools! Large family/great room with view to kitchen and living room and a great view of the deck and pool. New carpet throughout. Stainless steel appliances. Oversized deck with an inground swimming pool. Separate dining room off the kitchen as well as breakfast area. Large Master suite with double vanity and separte tub and walkin shower. Fenced in back yard and private. Close to shopping, dining and top rated schools. Easy access to GA400 and Hwy 141.