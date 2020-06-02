All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated May 25 2019 at 6:16 AM

105 Hawkstone Way

105 Hawkstone Way · No Longer Available
Location

105 Hawkstone Way, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Rivermont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
This will not last long! Move in ready and cute as can be! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is on the upper floor & has hardwoods throughout! Updated kitchen w/brand new granite & faucets, which overlooks your spacious open-concept fireside family room w/high vaulted ceilings! Both bedrooms are large & have vaulted ceilings & a private bath. Brand new granite & faucets in both bathrooms! Brand new deck off breakfast area! Great location near GA 400, restaurants & shopping. Located next door to the community pool & gym! Walking distance to park across the street!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Hawkstone Way have any available units?
105 Hawkstone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 105 Hawkstone Way have?
Some of 105 Hawkstone Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Hawkstone Way currently offering any rent specials?
105 Hawkstone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Hawkstone Way pet-friendly?
No, 105 Hawkstone Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 105 Hawkstone Way offer parking?
No, 105 Hawkstone Way does not offer parking.
Does 105 Hawkstone Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Hawkstone Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Hawkstone Way have a pool?
Yes, 105 Hawkstone Way has a pool.
Does 105 Hawkstone Way have accessible units?
No, 105 Hawkstone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Hawkstone Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Hawkstone Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Hawkstone Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Hawkstone Way does not have units with air conditioning.
