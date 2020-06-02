105 Hawkstone Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

This will not last long! Move in ready and cute as can be! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is on the upper floor & has hardwoods throughout! Updated kitchen w/brand new granite & faucets, which overlooks your spacious open-concept fireside family room w/high vaulted ceilings! Both bedrooms are large & have vaulted ceilings & a private bath. Brand new granite & faucets in both bathrooms! Brand new deck off breakfast area! Great location near GA 400, restaurants & shopping. Located next door to the community pool & gym! Walking distance to park across the street!