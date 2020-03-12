10316 Monarch Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage media room

Great Location! Close to shopping. Wonderful upgraded end Unit Town-home in sought after Gated Merrimont Community. Timeless Wood floors on main level. Custom built-ins on either side of the Family Room fireplace. Great kitchen with stained cabinetry and granite counters. Large Master bedroom plus two secondary bedrooms on the upper floor. Large Master bath with jetted tub. Finished terrace level with finished half bath makes a wonderful Media room, Home Gym, Office or playroom. This home is full of natural light! Spacious two car garage. Community has a great Pool!