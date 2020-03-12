All apartments in Johns Creek
10316 Monarch Way
10316 Monarch Way

10316 Monarch Way · No Longer Available
Location

10316 Monarch Way, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Great Location! Close to shopping. Wonderful upgraded end Unit Town-home in sought after Gated Merrimont Community. Timeless Wood floors on main level. Custom built-ins on either side of the Family Room fireplace. Great kitchen with stained cabinetry and granite counters. Large Master bedroom plus two secondary bedrooms on the upper floor. Large Master bath with jetted tub. Finished terrace level with finished half bath makes a wonderful Media room, Home Gym, Office or playroom. This home is full of natural light! Spacious two car garage. Community has a great Pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10316 Monarch Way have any available units?
10316 Monarch Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 10316 Monarch Way have?
Some of 10316 Monarch Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10316 Monarch Way currently offering any rent specials?
10316 Monarch Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10316 Monarch Way pet-friendly?
No, 10316 Monarch Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 10316 Monarch Way offer parking?
Yes, 10316 Monarch Way offers parking.
Does 10316 Monarch Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10316 Monarch Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10316 Monarch Way have a pool?
Yes, 10316 Monarch Way has a pool.
Does 10316 Monarch Way have accessible units?
No, 10316 Monarch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10316 Monarch Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10316 Monarch Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 10316 Monarch Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10316 Monarch Way does not have units with air conditioning.
