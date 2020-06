Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Exceptionally maintained, open concept townhouse offering a private, fenced, backyard with patio and lawn. Hardwoods throughout main level. Kitchen with granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Oversize master suite with reading room/study area, and generous guest bedrooms. Two car, kitchen level entry, garage and cul-de-sac location within gated community with pool, in sought after school district. Owner pays HOA, and landscaping is included.