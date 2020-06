Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Hurry in to see this New on Market 2 bedroom/2 bath room mate floor plan in Fox Creek! Both bedrooms up! Great location just off Sixes Road! Close to all things Woodstock including Costco, Woodstock City Church, Outlet Mall as well as walking distance to Kroger Shopping Center! Active Community for singles and families alike!!Won't last long!! CALL TODAY!