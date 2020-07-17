Amenities
513 Cedarwood Dr Available 08/08/20 Canton Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 4 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in August! Practically New, Popular, Open Floor Plan with Stunning Stone/Brick Facade and Covered Porch. Gourmet Kitchen Features Granite, Upgraded Cabinets (no refrigerator) and Opens to 2-story Great Room with a Bowed Wall of Windows, Craftsman Columns and Elegant Arches , Formal Living room and Separate Dining. Beaming Hardwoods throughout. Master Suite Upstairs w/ Access to Private Deck. All Bedrooms Include Walk-in Closets. HOA Community.
Schools:
Elem: Indian Knoll
Middle: Dean Rusk
High: Sequoyah
*Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.
