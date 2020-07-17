All apartments in Holly Springs
Location

513 Cedarwood Drive, Holly Springs, GA 30115
Harmony on The Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
513 Cedarwood Dr Available 08/08/20 Canton Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 4 ba by Platinum Property Management  - Available in August!  Practically New, Popular, Open Floor Plan with Stunning Stone/Brick Facade and Covered Porch. Gourmet Kitchen Features Granite, Upgraded Cabinets (no refrigerator) and Opens to 2-story Great Room with a Bowed Wall of Windows, Craftsman Columns and Elegant Arches , Formal Living room and Separate Dining. Beaming Hardwoods throughout. Master Suite Upstairs w/ Access to Private Deck. All Bedrooms Include Walk-in Closets. HOA Community.

Schools:
Elem: Indian Knoll
Middle: Dean Rusk
High: Sequoyah
*Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Cedarwood Dr have any available units?
513 Cedarwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
What amenities does 513 Cedarwood Dr have?
Some of 513 Cedarwood Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Cedarwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
513 Cedarwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Cedarwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 Cedarwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 513 Cedarwood Dr offer parking?
No, 513 Cedarwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 513 Cedarwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Cedarwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Cedarwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 513 Cedarwood Dr has a pool.
Does 513 Cedarwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 513 Cedarwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Cedarwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 Cedarwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Cedarwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 Cedarwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
