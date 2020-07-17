Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

513 Cedarwood Dr Available 08/08/20 Canton Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 4 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in August! Practically New, Popular, Open Floor Plan with Stunning Stone/Brick Facade and Covered Porch. Gourmet Kitchen Features Granite, Upgraded Cabinets (no refrigerator) and Opens to 2-story Great Room with a Bowed Wall of Windows, Craftsman Columns and Elegant Arches , Formal Living room and Separate Dining. Beaming Hardwoods throughout. Master Suite Upstairs w/ Access to Private Deck. All Bedrooms Include Walk-in Closets. HOA Community.



Schools:

Elem: Indian Knoll

Middle: Dean Rusk

High: Sequoyah

*Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for a Canton home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



