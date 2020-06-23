466 Crestmont Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub

Welcome to the home of your dreams! Enjoy coming home to this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2,211 sq. ft. home in Canton that has everything you've been searching for! This open floor plan home features a bright kitchen with tons of cabinets, large pantry, and breakfast area. Relax in the cozy family room, or get a restful night sleep in the massive master suite featuring a spa like retreat with dual sinks, luxurious tub, separate shower, and HUGE closet. Enjoy soaking in the sun on the second story finished deck overlooking gorgeous canopy nature views. Schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.