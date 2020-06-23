All apartments in Holly Springs
Last updated February 21 2020 at 10:56 PM

466 Crestmont Lane

466 Crestmont Ln · No Longer Available
Location

466 Crestmont Ln, Holly Springs, GA 30114

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Welcome to the home of your dreams! Enjoy coming home to this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2,211 sq. ft. home in Canton that has everything you've been searching for! This open floor plan home features a bright kitchen with tons of cabinets, large pantry, and breakfast area. Relax in the cozy family room, or get a restful night sleep in the massive master suite featuring a spa like retreat with dual sinks, luxurious tub, separate shower, and HUGE closet. Enjoy soaking in the sun on the second story finished deck overlooking gorgeous canopy nature views. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 466 Crestmont Lane have any available units?
466 Crestmont Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
What amenities does 466 Crestmont Lane have?
Some of 466 Crestmont Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 466 Crestmont Lane currently offering any rent specials?
466 Crestmont Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 Crestmont Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 466 Crestmont Lane is pet friendly.
Does 466 Crestmont Lane offer parking?
No, 466 Crestmont Lane does not offer parking.
Does 466 Crestmont Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 466 Crestmont Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 Crestmont Lane have a pool?
No, 466 Crestmont Lane does not have a pool.
Does 466 Crestmont Lane have accessible units?
No, 466 Crestmont Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 466 Crestmont Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 466 Crestmont Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 466 Crestmont Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 466 Crestmont Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
