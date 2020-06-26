427 Timberleaf Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

ALMOST NEW!! Gorgeous 5bd/4ba home in sought after Hickory Flat's Oak Haven neighborhood including community pool w/cabana & playground. This home has all the bells & whistles. Guest bed on main, open chefs kitchen with large center island, formal separate dining room, oversized upstairs loft area perfect as a media room or separate family room, secondary bedrooms have jack and jill baths plus bedroom w/ private bath. Large master suite has a separate sitting area, gorgeous tile bath & his/her walk in closets. Laundry up. Drop zone perfect for book bags, shoes, etc as you come in from the garage including a work/mail station desk. Community is directly across from Top Schools, Sequoyah High & Hickory Flat Elem. Home comes with all brand new appliances including: Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer. Bi-weekly lawn maintenance and pest control are also included!!