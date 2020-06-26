All apartments in Holly Springs
Holly Springs, GA
427 Timberleaf Road
Last updated September 11 2019 at 5:07 AM

427 Timberleaf Road

427 Timberleaf Rd · No Longer Available
Location

427 Timberleaf Rd, Holly Springs, GA 30115

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
ALMOST NEW!! Gorgeous 5bd/4ba home in sought after Hickory Flat's Oak Haven neighborhood including community pool w/cabana & playground. This home has all the bells & whistles. Guest bed on main, open chefs kitchen with large center island, formal separate dining room, oversized upstairs loft area perfect as a media room or separate family room, secondary bedrooms have jack and jill baths plus bedroom w/ private bath. Large master suite has a separate sitting area, gorgeous tile bath & his/her walk in closets. Laundry up. Drop zone perfect for book bags, shoes, etc as you come in from the garage including a work/mail station desk. Community is directly across from Top Schools, Sequoyah High & Hickory Flat Elem. Home comes with all brand new appliances including: Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer. Bi-weekly lawn maintenance and pest control are also included!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 Timberleaf Road have any available units?
427 Timberleaf Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
What amenities does 427 Timberleaf Road have?
Some of 427 Timberleaf Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 Timberleaf Road currently offering any rent specials?
427 Timberleaf Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Timberleaf Road pet-friendly?
No, 427 Timberleaf Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Springs.
Does 427 Timberleaf Road offer parking?
Yes, 427 Timberleaf Road offers parking.
Does 427 Timberleaf Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 427 Timberleaf Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Timberleaf Road have a pool?
Yes, 427 Timberleaf Road has a pool.
Does 427 Timberleaf Road have accessible units?
No, 427 Timberleaf Road does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Timberleaf Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 Timberleaf Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 427 Timberleaf Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 427 Timberleaf Road has units with air conditioning.
