329 Ridgewood Trail
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

329 Ridgewood Trail

329 Ridgewood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

329 Ridgewood Trail, Holly Springs, GA 30115
Harmony on The Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful traditional home in resort-style neighborhood. The brick front is designed after traditional homes. However, the interior has all the current upgrades. It is open concept with additional spaces that are well designed for a variety of uses. Upgrades include: hardwood floors throughout main level; trey ceilings; crown molding; kitchen open to living room; butlers pantry; kitchen island; cherry cabinets; granite; stainless app; and upgraded lighting. The two story living room is spectacular and the bedrooms are generous in size. The backyard is large and flat!!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Ridgewood Trail have any available units?
329 Ridgewood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
What amenities does 329 Ridgewood Trail have?
Some of 329 Ridgewood Trail's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 Ridgewood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
329 Ridgewood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Ridgewood Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 329 Ridgewood Trail is pet friendly.
Does 329 Ridgewood Trail offer parking?
No, 329 Ridgewood Trail does not offer parking.
Does 329 Ridgewood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 Ridgewood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Ridgewood Trail have a pool?
No, 329 Ridgewood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 329 Ridgewood Trail have accessible units?
No, 329 Ridgewood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Ridgewood Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 Ridgewood Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 329 Ridgewood Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 Ridgewood Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
