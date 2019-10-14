All apartments in Holly Springs
307 Fox Overlook

307 Fox Overlook · No Longer Available
Location

307 Fox Overlook, Holly Springs, GA 30188

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy Downtown Woodstock within short drive.!! This spacious Townhome offers a good size kitchen with stainless steel appliances, brand new HVAC unit just installed to cool you through the summer! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths on upper level plus loft area for office. Family room, dining room combo, light and bright with many windows. Private entry front and back of unit. Rocking chair front porch and relaxing patio at rear. One car garage and a quiet end unit in a cul de sac. This Townhome is ready to be your new home at less than a 1 bedroom apartment rents for in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Fox Overlook have any available units?
307 Fox Overlook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
What amenities does 307 Fox Overlook have?
Some of 307 Fox Overlook's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Fox Overlook currently offering any rent specials?
307 Fox Overlook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Fox Overlook pet-friendly?
No, 307 Fox Overlook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Springs.
Does 307 Fox Overlook offer parking?
Yes, 307 Fox Overlook offers parking.
Does 307 Fox Overlook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Fox Overlook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Fox Overlook have a pool?
No, 307 Fox Overlook does not have a pool.
Does 307 Fox Overlook have accessible units?
No, 307 Fox Overlook does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Fox Overlook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 Fox Overlook has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Fox Overlook have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 307 Fox Overlook has units with air conditioning.
