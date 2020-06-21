All apartments in Holly Springs
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

276 Fox Creek Blvd.

276 Fox Creek Boulevard · (770) 499-8193 ext. 01
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

276 Fox Creek Boulevard, Holly Springs, GA 30188

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 276 Fox Creek Blvd. · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fox Creek Subdivision - This home is a self touring home. To view it please email a copy of your drivers license along with your phone number and the property address you want to see to greathomesrealty@aol.com. We will furnish you with a code for the lock box.

Fantastic Townhouse located only minutes from scenic downtown Woodstock. This home features fresh interior paint. New kitchen and dining area flooring. Beautiful hardwood foyer makes a great first impression . Spacious family room with double windows and french door leading to a freshly painted back deck over looking the wooded back yard. Kitchen has stained cabinets, breakfast bar, pantry and view to the family room. Dining area with double windows over looking back yard. Upgraded light fixtures in family, dining area and kitchen. Large master bedroom has a wonderful walk in closet. Spacious secondary bedroom. Nice loft area that makes a great home office space. Laundry area is located upstairs make that chore a breeze. You won't need that storage unit any more as the full unfinished basement offers tons of storage space. No need to worry about the weather, just pull into your garage and stay dry.

Schools:
Johnston
Mill Creek
River Ridge

To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score
2 yrs. good rental history
2 yrs. steady employment
Minimum 36% debt to income ratio
No Evictions/Foreclosure
No Judgments or Liens

No Section 8. No inside smoking. Pets on case basis.

(RLNE5851695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 276 Fox Creek Blvd. have any available units?
276 Fox Creek Blvd. has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 276 Fox Creek Blvd. have?
Some of 276 Fox Creek Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 276 Fox Creek Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
276 Fox Creek Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 276 Fox Creek Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 276 Fox Creek Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 276 Fox Creek Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 276 Fox Creek Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 276 Fox Creek Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 276 Fox Creek Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 276 Fox Creek Blvd. have a pool?
No, 276 Fox Creek Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 276 Fox Creek Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 276 Fox Creek Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 276 Fox Creek Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 276 Fox Creek Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 276 Fox Creek Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 276 Fox Creek Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.

