276 Fox Creek Blvd..

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated pet friendly parking garage

Fox Creek Subdivision - This home is a self touring home. To view it please email a copy of your drivers license along with your phone number and the property address you want to see to greathomesrealty@aol.com. We will furnish you with a code for the lock box.



Fantastic Townhouse located only minutes from scenic downtown Woodstock. This home features fresh interior paint. New kitchen and dining area flooring. Beautiful hardwood foyer makes a great first impression . Spacious family room with double windows and french door leading to a freshly painted back deck over looking the wooded back yard. Kitchen has stained cabinets, breakfast bar, pantry and view to the family room. Dining area with double windows over looking back yard. Upgraded light fixtures in family, dining area and kitchen. Large master bedroom has a wonderful walk in closet. Spacious secondary bedroom. Nice loft area that makes a great home office space. Laundry area is located upstairs make that chore a breeze. You won't need that storage unit any more as the full unfinished basement offers tons of storage space. No need to worry about the weather, just pull into your garage and stay dry.



Schools:

Johnston

Mill Creek

River Ridge



To Qualify: Minimum 630 Credit score

2 yrs. good rental history

2 yrs. steady employment

Minimum 36% debt to income ratio

No Evictions/Foreclosure

No Judgments or Liens



No Section 8. No inside smoking. Pets on case basis.



