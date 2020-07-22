Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 610 Edgecombe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
610 Edgecombe
Last updated December 12 2019 at 8:48 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
610 Edgecombe
610 Edgecomb
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
610 Edgecomb, Henry County, GA 30281
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Ranch. Main level "only" living featuring a beautiful kitchen with appliances and a cozy porch overlooking the backyard. No pets. No Vouchers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 610 Edgecombe have any available units?
610 Edgecombe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Henry County, GA
.
Is 610 Edgecombe currently offering any rent specials?
610 Edgecombe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Edgecombe pet-friendly?
No, 610 Edgecombe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Henry County
.
Does 610 Edgecombe offer parking?
No, 610 Edgecombe does not offer parking.
Does 610 Edgecombe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Edgecombe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Edgecombe have a pool?
No, 610 Edgecombe does not have a pool.
Does 610 Edgecombe have accessible units?
No, 610 Edgecombe does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Edgecombe have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Edgecombe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Edgecombe have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 Edgecombe does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Macon, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Warner Robins, GA
Conyers, GA
Jackson, GA
Morrow, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Hampton, GA
Forest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GA
McDonough, GA
Experiment, GA
Griffin, GA
Covington, GA
Riverdale, GA
Hapeville, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Panthersville, GA
East Point, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Redan, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College