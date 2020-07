Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

4 Bed/2.5 Bath: Beautiful 3 sides brick executive home with lots of extras including contemporary kitchen with granite counter tops with built in oven and gas cooktop. Beautiful hardwood floors thoughout kitchen, foyer, DR and separtate LR. FR has statement mantle above the fireplace. Large owner's suite has separate sitting area, walk-in closet and luxurious spa bathroom that has a giant jetted garden tub, walk-in shower and separate vanities. Small pets are welcome. No Vouchers.