459 Kara Ln

Exclusive corner lot in sought-after Creekwood Station! Featuring a longer driveway than most surrounding homes, you will have more family and guest parking that your neighbors. Gorgeous home with open and spacious floorplan, hardwoods throughout, and soaring vaulted ceilings accentuating the abundance of streaming natural light. Easily retreat to the private master bedroom on the main level, complete with 2 closets for extra storage. Hardwood stairs lead to the comfy, carpeted loft space on the second level, that can be transitioned into a den, office area, or play room. The fenced back outdoor space is not only private, but comes with large deck and concrete patio, making it perfect for entertaining, playing games, and hosting summer cookouts. The location cannot be beat; proximity to schools, Tanger Outlets, groceries, restaurants, and highway access. Schedule your exclusive home tour today!