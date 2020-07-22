All apartments in Henry County
459 Kara Ln
459 Kara Ln

459 Kara Lane · No Longer Available
Location

459 Kara Lane, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
guest parking
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Exclusive corner lot in sought-after Creekwood Station! Featuring a longer driveway than most surrounding homes, you will have more family and guest parking that your neighbors. Gorgeous home with open and spacious floorplan, hardwoods throughout, and soaring vaulted ceilings accentuating the abundance of streaming natural light. Easily retreat to the private master bedroom on the main level, complete with 2 closets for extra storage. Hardwood stairs lead to the comfy, carpeted loft space on the second level, that can be transitioned into a den, office area, or play room. The fenced back outdoor space is not only private, but comes with large deck and concrete patio, making it perfect for entertaining, playing games, and hosting summer cookouts. The location cannot be beat; proximity to schools, Tanger Outlets, groceries, restaurants, and highway access. Schedule your exclusive home tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 Kara Ln have any available units?
459 Kara Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 459 Kara Ln have?
Some of 459 Kara Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and guest parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 459 Kara Ln currently offering any rent specials?
459 Kara Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 Kara Ln pet-friendly?
No, 459 Kara Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 459 Kara Ln offer parking?
Yes, 459 Kara Ln offers parking.
Does 459 Kara Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 459 Kara Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 Kara Ln have a pool?
No, 459 Kara Ln does not have a pool.
Does 459 Kara Ln have accessible units?
No, 459 Kara Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 459 Kara Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 459 Kara Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 459 Kara Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 459 Kara Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
