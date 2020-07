Amenities

dishwasher new construction oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities new construction

Call agent- ROOMS FOR RENT 1 AND 2 BEDROOMS ONLY Renter have access to there private bedroom and bath along with kitchen and eat-in kitchen area. 2 Bedroom bath $1300 a Monthly, 1 Bedroom and 1 bath $700 a Monthly. THE WHOLE HOUSE IS NOT BEING RENTED ONLY ROOMS.....