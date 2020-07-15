311 Wyldewood Dr

Amenities

3.2 ACRES!! Check out the 3D TOUR!! This stunning home has just been renovated! Featuring brand new paint, new floors, new fixtures, new granite countertops, and a new travertine back-splash. The kitchen has ton of storage space. Enjoy gatherings in the generously-sized living/dining area graced by a fireplace. The open floor plan encompasses three spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep and storage, two and full bathrooms. The back deck and porch is ideal for coffee in the morning or great for a summer time BBQ with friends and family.