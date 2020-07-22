All apartments in Henry County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2677 E Atlanta Rd

2677 E Atlanta Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2677 E Atlanta Rd, Henry County, GA 30294

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5edee58002 ----
Beautifully renovated Home 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2-Car Garage, Back Patio. Freshly Painted Walls, All New Flooring. Available for 2/1 Move In! New Kitchen Appliances, Spacious Master Bedroom w/Lots of Closet Space. Two Junior Bedrooms Upstairs w/Additional Full Bath. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. Schedule Showing at Showmojo.com. Apply at: CasaFinaManagement.com; Text or Call the Office with questions: 678-712-1940.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2677 E Atlanta Rd have any available units?
2677 E Atlanta Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 2677 E Atlanta Rd have?
Some of 2677 E Atlanta Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2677 E Atlanta Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2677 E Atlanta Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2677 E Atlanta Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2677 E Atlanta Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 2677 E Atlanta Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2677 E Atlanta Rd offers parking.
Does 2677 E Atlanta Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2677 E Atlanta Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2677 E Atlanta Rd have a pool?
No, 2677 E Atlanta Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2677 E Atlanta Rd have accessible units?
No, 2677 E Atlanta Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2677 E Atlanta Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2677 E Atlanta Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2677 E Atlanta Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2677 E Atlanta Rd has units with air conditioning.
