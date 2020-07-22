2677 E Atlanta Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 courtyard garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5edee58002 ----

Beautifully renovated Home 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2-Car Garage, Back Patio. Freshly Painted Walls, All New Flooring. Available for 2/1 Move In! New Kitchen Appliances, Spacious Master Bedroom w/Lots of Closet Space. Two Junior Bedrooms Upstairs w/Additional Full Bath. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. Schedule Showing at Showmojo.com. Apply at: CasaFinaManagement.com; Text or Call the Office with questions: 678-712-1940.