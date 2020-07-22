All apartments in Henry County
241 Edison Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

241 Edison Drive

241 Edison Drive · No Longer Available
Location

241 Edison Drive, Henry County, GA 30281

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
THIS IS NOT A REGULAR RENTAL!! MUST MEET QUALIFICATIONS!! Please call NiKole for more information on how this program works!!

This beautiful 4BR/2.5BA Traditional 2 Story on a basement is a MUST SEE!! This home is located in the beautiful Lexington Park with one of Henry County's best school district. This home features beautiful landscaping, 2 story entry foyer, formal living and dining room, sunken family room, gourmet kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances, open railings to the downstairs areas with that over looks the foyer area, over size master, and spacious room in the other bedrooms. This home is the perfect home for a growing family with over 1200 sqft of unfinished space in the basement. Huge back yard and lots of deck space. This home is the home to not past up. Act now because homes like this just don't last long!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Edison Drive have any available units?
241 Edison Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 241 Edison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
241 Edison Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Edison Drive pet-friendly?
No, 241 Edison Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 241 Edison Drive offer parking?
No, 241 Edison Drive does not offer parking.
Does 241 Edison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 Edison Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Edison Drive have a pool?
No, 241 Edison Drive does not have a pool.
Does 241 Edison Drive have accessible units?
No, 241 Edison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Edison Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 Edison Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 241 Edison Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 Edison Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
