241 Edison Drive

THIS IS NOT A REGULAR RENTAL!! MUST MEET QUALIFICATIONS!! Please call NiKole for more information on how this program works!!



This beautiful 4BR/2.5BA Traditional 2 Story on a basement is a MUST SEE!! This home is located in the beautiful Lexington Park with one of Henry County's best school district. This home features beautiful landscaping, 2 story entry foyer, formal living and dining room, sunken family room, gourmet kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances, open railings to the downstairs areas with that over looks the foyer area, over size master, and spacious room in the other bedrooms. This home is the perfect home for a growing family with over 1200 sqft of unfinished space in the basement. Huge back yard and lots of deck space. This home is the home to not past up. Act now because homes like this just don't last long!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.