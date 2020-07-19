1360 Vine Circle

Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets pool tennis court hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Recently remodeled beautiful ranch home. This house offers tile flooring and carpet. Amenities include neighborhood pool and tennis courts. The backyard has privacy fence which makes it great for relaxing in. It has a split bedroom floor plan which offers 3 good sized bedrooms. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and has spa bathroom with dual sinks. It has an eat-in kitchen and separate formal dining room. The great room features a gas fireplace.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.