Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1360 Vine Circle

1360 Vine Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1360 Vine Circle, Henry County, GA 30253
Eagles Landing

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Recently remodeled beautiful ranch home. This house offers tile flooring and carpet. Amenities include neighborhood pool and tennis courts. The backyard has privacy fence which makes it great for relaxing in. It has a split bedroom floor plan which offers 3 good sized bedrooms. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and has spa bathroom with dual sinks. It has an eat-in kitchen and separate formal dining room. The great room features a gas fireplace.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

