Henry County, GA
131 West James Cir.
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

131 West James Cir.

131 West James Circle · No Longer Available
Location

131 West James Circle, Henry County, GA 30228
Lake Cindy

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Ranch in Hampton - This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. There is a living room and an eat in kitchen. There is also a separate den or bonus room. The laundry closet is off the kitchen.
Our application is online at www.bluebirdrealty.net With the application we check credit, rental history, and we like for your income to be three times the amount of the rent. You can not have any active bankruptcies. The application fee is $50 per adult. Please call us if you have any questions at (770)707-2271.
This home does not accept the section 8 voucher.

(RLNE5668685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 West James Cir. have any available units?
131 West James Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 131 West James Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
131 West James Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 West James Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 131 West James Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 131 West James Cir. offer parking?
No, 131 West James Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 131 West James Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 West James Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 West James Cir. have a pool?
No, 131 West James Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 131 West James Cir. have accessible units?
No, 131 West James Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 131 West James Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 West James Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 West James Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 West James Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.
