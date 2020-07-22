131 West James Cir.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

Ranch in Hampton - This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. There is a living room and an eat in kitchen. There is also a separate den or bonus room. The laundry closet is off the kitchen.

Our application is online at www.bluebirdrealty.net With the application we check credit, rental history, and we like for your income to be three times the amount of the rent. You can not have any active bankruptcies. The application fee is $50 per adult. Please call us if you have any questions at (770)707-2271.

This home does not accept the section 8 voucher.



(RLNE5668685)