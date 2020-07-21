All apartments in Henry County
1017 Battersea Pl
Last updated May 2 2020 at 10:42 PM

1017 Battersea Pl

1017 Battersea Place · No Longer Available
Location

1017 Battersea Place, Henry County, GA 30248

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A MUST SEE! Newly Renovated RANCH w/ bonus room! This 4 bedroom 3 bath located in Wycliffe Subdivision is a MUST See. The down stairs features hardwood floors throughout, large formal dining room as well a formal living room and family room with fireplace. The eat in kitchen is a cooks dream with Stainless Steel appliance, tons of counter space and cabinets. On the main level you will find 3 bedrooms all with carpet, full bath and a Master Suite that has a Huge living area. A private bedroom upstairs. Credit score MUST be 600 and above - NO PAST EVICTIONS. HOME AVAILABLE TO VIEW 4/11/2020 FROM 11:00AM - 12:30PM (PLEASE WEAR PPE/MASK OR GLOVES IF YOU HAVE ACCESS TO THEM)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 Battersea Pl have any available units?
1017 Battersea Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 1017 Battersea Pl have?
Some of 1017 Battersea Pl's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 Battersea Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Battersea Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Battersea Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1017 Battersea Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 1017 Battersea Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1017 Battersea Pl offers parking.
Does 1017 Battersea Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 Battersea Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Battersea Pl have a pool?
No, 1017 Battersea Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1017 Battersea Pl have accessible units?
No, 1017 Battersea Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Battersea Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 Battersea Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1017 Battersea Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1017 Battersea Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
