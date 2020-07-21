1017 Battersea Pl

Amenities

A MUST SEE! Newly Renovated RANCH w/ bonus room! This 4 bedroom 3 bath located in Wycliffe Subdivision is a MUST See. The down stairs features hardwood floors throughout, large formal dining room as well a formal living room and family room with fireplace. The eat in kitchen is a cooks dream with Stainless Steel appliance, tons of counter space and cabinets. On the main level you will find 3 bedrooms all with carpet, full bath and a Master Suite that has a Huge living area. A private bedroom upstairs. Credit score MUST be 600 and above - NO PAST EVICTIONS. HOME AVAILABLE TO VIEW 4/11/2020 FROM 11:00AM - 12:30PM (PLEASE WEAR PPE/MASK OR GLOVES IF YOU HAVE ACCESS TO THEM)