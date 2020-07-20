All apartments in Henry County
Last updated May 31 2019 at 4:05 AM

100 Clifford Court

100 Clifford Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

100 Clifford Court, Henry County, GA 30281

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Please read everything below.

AVAILABLE FOR RENT AT END OF MAY! ABSOLUTELY NO TRESPASSING.
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. NOT ACCEPTING SECTION 8. TENANT OCCUPIED. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS!
(You may drive by & view from the street anytime)

Looking for a GOOD tenant who pays on time and keeps the property cleaned and maintained. Must have both rent and deposit (same as rent) for move-in AND monthly income 3 times the rent amount. NO EXCEPTIONS. Proof of Income is required. Credit & Background Check will be performed. Low credit is OK.

Welcome to your new 3 beds and 3 baths home! Home is very much bigger than it appears! Completely renovated 2 years ago including paint inside and out, windows, roof, HVAC, kitchen cabinets, master bath, covered deck, and real hardwood floors. Plus a room addition featuring extra 900 square feet that opens to the kitchen and living room. Close to interstate, restaurants, and shopping center. Caution ALARM!

Please text or call us at 770-369-1767 or 707-999-3015 (texting preferred). Or email us at YesRentNow@gmail.com. For a quicker response & showing, complete the Viewing Authorization Form or Rental Application online at www.YesRentNow.com. Looking forward to having you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Clifford Court have any available units?
100 Clifford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 100 Clifford Court have?
Some of 100 Clifford Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Clifford Court currently offering any rent specials?
100 Clifford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Clifford Court pet-friendly?
No, 100 Clifford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 100 Clifford Court offer parking?
Yes, 100 Clifford Court offers parking.
Does 100 Clifford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Clifford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Clifford Court have a pool?
No, 100 Clifford Court does not have a pool.
Does 100 Clifford Court have accessible units?
No, 100 Clifford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Clifford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Clifford Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Clifford Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 Clifford Court has units with air conditioning.
