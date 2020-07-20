939 Madison Trace Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets hot tub fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful Cul-de-sac home overlooking private wooded lot. Inviting foyer entry opens to large family room with fire place and view to traditional dining room. Kitchen boasts brand new convection oven, breakfast area, lots of cabinetry and access to back deck which overlooks private and peaceful wooded lot. Upstairs, you will find nicely sized secondary bedrooms, full bathroom and a BONUS room. Master offers high ceilings, large walk in closet and bright and sunny spa like master bathroom . *A MUST SEE*



Listing Courtesy Of Life Realty Group, LLC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.