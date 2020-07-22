861 Sugar Oak Lane

Amenities

Features; NEW PAINT; NEW CARPET; NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES; GRANITE THROUGHOUT; Hardwoods on main; gourmet kitchen, tile backsplash, bar area with eat in area; warm fireside family rm; Master Suite w/ huge sitting room private Master-bath w/dual vanities; Good -size secondary bedrooms; Located in Collins High School district. Quick access to 316. Close to downtown Lawrenceville and Georgia Gwinnett College. Private fenced backyard.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.