Gwinnett County, GA
861 Sugar Oak Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

861 Sugar Oak Lane

861 Sugar Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

861 Sugar Oak Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Features; NEW PAINT; NEW CARPET; NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES; GRANITE THROUGHOUT; Hardwoods on main; gourmet kitchen, tile backsplash, bar area with eat in area; warm fireside family rm; Master Suite w/ huge sitting room private Master-bath w/dual vanities; Good -size secondary bedrooms; Located in Collins High School district. Quick access to 316. Close to downtown Lawrenceville and Georgia Gwinnett College. Private fenced backyard.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 Sugar Oak Lane have any available units?
861 Sugar Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 861 Sugar Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
861 Sugar Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 Sugar Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 861 Sugar Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 861 Sugar Oak Lane offer parking?
No, 861 Sugar Oak Lane does not offer parking.
Does 861 Sugar Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 861 Sugar Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 Sugar Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 861 Sugar Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 861 Sugar Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 861 Sugar Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 861 Sugar Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 861 Sugar Oak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 861 Sugar Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 861 Sugar Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
